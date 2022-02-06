Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $2,718,265.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.00 and its 200-day moving average is $431.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
