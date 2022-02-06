Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $2,718,265.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.00 and its 200-day moving average is $431.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

