Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $10,759,056.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.