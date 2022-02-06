Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells $4,660,110.40 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Funko by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 213,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Funko by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

