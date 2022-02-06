BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the mining company’s stock.
BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $504.64.
BHP stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
