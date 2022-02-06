Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

