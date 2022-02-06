Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $69.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.06.

AEM stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

