James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $14,544,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

