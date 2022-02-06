Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LORL. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 38,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

LORL opened at $41.52 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.