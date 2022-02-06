Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

