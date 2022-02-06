Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

