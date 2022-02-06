MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $87,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.