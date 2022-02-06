Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $27.38 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.