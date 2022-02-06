W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $106.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of WRB opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

