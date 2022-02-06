Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $262.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.