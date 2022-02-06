National Bank Financial Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

