Scotiabank Cuts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $705.00.

FRFHF opened at $493.90 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $355.20 and a 1-year high of $520.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

