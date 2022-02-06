National Bank Financial Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

BIREF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.