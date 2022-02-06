National Bank Financial Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.