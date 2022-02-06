Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Alfa
