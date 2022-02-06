Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Alfa stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

