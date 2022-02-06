Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Immuneering Corp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

