Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,711 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.