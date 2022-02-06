Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.58 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

