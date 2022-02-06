Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.24 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

