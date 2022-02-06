Deutsche Bank AG Has $117,000 Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sprott were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sprott by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprott by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SII stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

