Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Century Casinos also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Casinos by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.00.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.