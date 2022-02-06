TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 93,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get TRU Precious Metals alerts:

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Featured Articles

