TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 93,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)
