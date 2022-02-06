Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.84. 4,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

