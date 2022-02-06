Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.84. 4,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.
Several brokerages have commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
