Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was up 4.4% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 15,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,406,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,284 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

