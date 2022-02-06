Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $620.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 620.40 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 619.80 ($8.33), with a volume of 2857643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603.80 ($8.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on AVST. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.60) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 589.35. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

