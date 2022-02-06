Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $620.40

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 620.40 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 619.80 ($8.33), with a volume of 2857643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603.80 ($8.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on AVST. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.60) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 589.35. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.