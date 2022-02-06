Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “
EQC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.