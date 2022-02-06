Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

EQC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

