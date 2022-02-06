MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $542.13.

MDB opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.90 and a 200 day moving average of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.