Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FOR. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

FOR stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.