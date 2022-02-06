Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BFST opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

