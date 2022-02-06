Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $247.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock worth $1,035,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

