PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

