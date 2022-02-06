PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,107,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.