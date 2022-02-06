TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $80.30

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.30, but opened at $78.44. TechTarget shares last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,128. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $16,537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

