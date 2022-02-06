Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to announce $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.