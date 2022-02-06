Raymond James Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average is $211.83. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

