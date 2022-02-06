Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

