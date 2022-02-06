Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ford's aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F- 150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration spark optimism. Yet, Ford’s massive spending in green vehicles and self-driving cars is likely to strain near-term financials. Chip-related headwinds including high commodities and freight expenses, a tough labor market as well as logistical challenges will also play spoilsport. The rising debt levels is another concern. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

