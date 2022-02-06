TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRUE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

