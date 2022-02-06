KeyCorp Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

