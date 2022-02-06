Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $269.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

