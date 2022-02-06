Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 164 ($2.20) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

PHP stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

