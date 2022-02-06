Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.