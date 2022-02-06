Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

