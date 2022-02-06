Piper Sandler Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $53.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Snap by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Snap by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

