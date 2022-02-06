bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by ING Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.11.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

