bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to Hold at ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

