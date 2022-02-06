Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

HCMLY opened at $10.82 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

